Laguna Blanca commencement

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Graduating Laguna Blanca School seniors applaud during their commencement Wednesday at the Hope Ranch campus’ Ruston Amphitheatre. For more photos and a story on the Santa Barbara school’s graduation, see Friday’s News-Press.
