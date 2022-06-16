Laguna Blanca commencement

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESSGraduating Laguna Blanca School seniors applaud during their commencement Wednesday at the Hope Ranch campus’ Ruston Amphitheatre. For more photos and a story on the Santa Barbara school’s graduation, see Friday’s News-Press. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER next post Washington school attendance better than many states during pandemic Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.