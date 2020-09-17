Laguna Blanca continues construction of Center for Science and Innovation

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The Hope Ranch campus of Laguna Blanca is expanding its STEM facilities. The progress is available to watch live on the school’s Youtube channel.

SANTA BARBARA — Laguna Blanca, a private school with campuses in Hope Ranch and Montecito, is renovating current science classrooms as well as adding onto the building to advance its STEM courses.

Science department chair Staci Richard hopes the new facilities will allow her students to better collaborate with UCSB and expand research opportunities, she says in a promotional video on the school’s website.

Technology, like 3D printers, will allow engineering and robotics students to innovate in a maker-lab-like space.

The renovation started in late May and still has a lot of work left. The construction can be viewed live on Laguna Blanca’s YouTube channel.

— Annelise Hanshaw