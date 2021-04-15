Laguna Blanca hires new head of school

COURTESY PHOTO

Laguna Blanca School’s board announced its new head of school, Ron Cino, in a news release this week.

He will begin his new position July 1 at the school, which has campuses in Santa Barbara and Montecito.

“After a thorough six-month search process, the Laguna Blanca Head of School Search Committee unanimously agreed that Ron Cino is an outstanding match for Laguna Blanca,” Laguna Board Chairman Tom Tolles said. “We believe that Ron’s interactive, collaborative thinking around the art and science of teaching is wholly in keeping with Laguna’s high academic standards and community aspirations.”

Current head of school Rob Hereford, who has served Laguna Blanca for seven years, is joining Metairie Park Country Day School in New Orleans as its head of school.

Mr. Cino brings 26 years of education experience, with the last 10 years serving as head of Worcester Academy, a grades 6-12 and postgraduate independent school in Worcester, Mass.

“I am honored to be Laguna Blanca’s next head of school,” Mr. Cino said. “The school is full of people with a deep and abiding commitment to its mission and core values. My future colleagues have great ideas about how to best serve our students through teaching, learning, and innovation. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with one another — students, parents, colleagues, and the board — to synthesize these ideas into a cohesive plan for Laguna Blanca’s next chapter.”

He began his career in higher education as an admissions counselor at St. Peter’s College then was hired on at his alma mater, Trinity College, as an admissions associate.

During his five years at Trinity, he led the athletic recruitment and student ambassador programs and assisted with multicultural recruitment.

After Trinity, he became the director of college counseling at Worcester Academy and served as the director of upper school and associate head of school within his first 11 years.

Mr. Cino and his wife Nathalie Pérez-Cino have three children: Giovanni (17), Isabella (16) and Christiana (14).

