Laguna Blanca seniors celebrate their graduation

Laguna Blanca seniors throw their caps in the air at commencement.

Laguna Blanca senior Luca D’Agruma addressed his fellow graduates on a day they’ll remember forever with a smile: commencement.

The 33 students received their diplomas Wednesday in the Ruston Amphitheatre at the Hope Ranch campus in Santa Barbara. Afterward, they tossed their caps in the air, demonstrating their enthusiasm knows no limit.

Chosen by the senior class as a speaker, Laguna Blanca faculty member Victoria Dryden addressed the graduates.

And Katherine Ball was named the valedictorian; Molly Morouse, the salutatorian.

Up next for the graduates: their future.

Luca D’Agruma delivers his speech before his fellow graduates.

Laguna Blanca noted they will attend some of the world’s most distinguished colleges and universities.

The graduates are Jackson Reese Andrews, Kincade Jackson Avery, Katherine Josephine Ball, Francisco Samuel Baron Jr., Carson Lachlan Boyd Bohnet, Zea Marie Boyle, Cody James Busch-Weiss.

Jaleya Calloway, Vitoria Campbell Goldman, Thomas Aston Couvillion, Jack Luca D’Agrumal, Kent Winston Dunn, Robert Clayton Dunn.

Hayden Lola Hall, Fiona Madeline Hernandez, Grace Evelyn Hoffacker, Jenna La Monica Johnson, Sadie La Monica Johnson, Abigail Soorim Kim, Hudson Whittaker Mayfield.

Aden Jules Meisel, Molly Faith Morouse, ZolaJae-Seong Peltz, Ashly Smilja Pryor, Jacqueline Raquel Richardson, Emma Lucia Schubert, Alexandra Eavan Siegel, Jade Monique Silva.

Patrick Scott Tanner, Michael Wang, Caden Alan Weaver, Elliana René Westmacott and Grant Laureston Withee.

