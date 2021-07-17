Home Local Lake Cachuma from different angles
Local

Lake Cachuma from different angles

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Whether seen up close or at a distance from West Camino Cielo, Lake Cachuma graces the area with its beauty. Views include one from inside Camouflage House, a temporary public sculpture installation by UCSB alumnus and internationally acclaimed artist Tom Fruin. The lake’s water level was reported at 52% this week.
