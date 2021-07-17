Lake Cachuma from different angles

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS RAFAEL MALDONADO / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSWhether seen up close or at a distance from West Camino Cielo, Lake Cachuma graces the area with its beauty. Views include one from inside Camouflage House, a temporary public sculpture installation by UCSB alumnus and internationally acclaimed artist Tom Fruin. The lake’s water level was reported at 52% this week. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Dramatic gateway next post Traffic, Crime and Fire Blotter Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.