Lake Cachuma gains 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout

Santa Barbara County Parks, in cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, was granted a Private Stocking Permit for up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for 2020-21.

The first 4,000 pounds arrived in late October, and the second delivery came just in time for Veterans Day.

“With COVID now, with so many closures to places we are familiar with, it’s an option that’s really safe and it promotes good health,” Rosey Bishop, the park naturalist for Santa Barbara County parks, told the News-Press. “You’re outside in the fresh air, you’re catching potentially a really healthy food item to eat and it’s somewhat exercise walking to the boat.”

Ms. Bishop is based at Lake Cachuma and said that every time fish are planted there it brings a lot of attention to the lake.

“It’s a bonding experience for people,” she continued. “We see friends out, we see boyfriends and girlfriends, husbands and wives, kids and their grandparents and all the family groups.

“It’s always just a positive experience even when people don’t catch fish,” Ms. Bishop said. “It’s just a fun outdoor activity where people can now socially distance and be completely on their own. It’s very good for our community, especially right now, and it also provides a little bit of normalcy.”

Veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces or reserves can buy an annual pass for $10, which is good for one year from the date of purchase and allows access to Cachuma Recreation Area and Jalama Beach County parks during daylight hours.

The Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals has fishing equipment available for rent or purchase, along with pontoons, outboards, kayak rentals and one-day and annual fishing licenses.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, those bringing their own boating vessels must have them inspected and tagged by Lake Cachuma staff at least 30 days prior to visiting.

The lake allows same-day launching for kayaks, canoes and “simple boats.”

Vessel requirements and launching protocols can be found at https://www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumaboating.sbc.

In addition, COVID-19 rules and guidelines are posted throughout the park.

For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, visit the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.

