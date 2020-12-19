Lake Cachuma stocked with rainbow trout

SANTA BARBARA — Thousands of pounds of trout are making a splash in Lake Cachuma, thanks to a permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The private stocking permit allows Santa Barbara County Parks to release up to 16,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout for 2020 and 2021.

Two 4,000-pound deliveries were cast into the lake earlier in the fall, and a third shipment dove in Dec. 15.

While enjoying Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, visitors must follow COVID-19 protocols posted throughout the park.

The annual holiday trees will be floating in the marina and lit up with festive lights after dark.

— Annelise Hanshaw