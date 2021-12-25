Home Local ‘Lake Carpinteria’ is for the birds
STEVE TONNESSEN / NEWS-PRESS
Ducks enjoy “Lake Carpinteria,” a new body of water that emerged in Carpinteria State Beach Park during this week’s rain. The National Weather Service predicts more rain and cold today, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s and lows in the 40s throughout Santa Barbara County. According to the weather service, there’ll be a break from rain on Sunday before another storm on Monday.
