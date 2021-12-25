‘Lake Carpinteria’ is for the birds

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail STEVE TONNESSEN / NEWS-PRESSDucks enjoy “Lake Carpinteria,” a new body of water that emerged in Carpinteria State Beach Park during this week’s rain. The National Weather Service predicts more rain and cold today, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s and lows in the 40s throughout Santa Barbara County. According to the weather service, there’ll be a break from rain on Sunday before another storm on Monday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post County cautions people to avoid stormwater runoff next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.