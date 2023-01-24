0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESSHere’s how the water level stood Sunday at Lake Casitas in Ojai as seen from State Route 150. According to the Casitas Municipal Water District, the lake is registered at 43% capacity, 502.6 feet lake elevation and 101,545 acre-feet. Its capacity is 238,000 acre-feet. The last time water spilled over the Casitas Dam, which was built in 1958 to create the Lake Casitas Reservoir, was back in 1998. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post CBO projects Social Security funds to be exhausted by 2033 without changes next post Texas border sheriff sends SOS seeking aid: ‘Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities’ Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.