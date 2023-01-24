Home Local Lake Casitas in Ojai
Lake Casitas in Ojai

Here’s how the water level stood Sunday at Lake Casitas in Ojai as seen from State Route 150. According to the Casitas Municipal Water District, the lake is registered at 43% capacity, 502.6 feet lake elevation and 101,545 acre-feet. Its capacity is 238,000 acre-feet. The last time water spilled over the Casitas Dam, which was built in 1958 to create the Lake Casitas Reservoir, was back in 1998.
