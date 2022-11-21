Lake lawyers up, issues cryptic statement after Hobbs wins governor race

By COLE LAUTERBACH

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Kari Lake says she’s “still in this fight,” not making clear whether she’s referring to her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs for governor or whether she plans to take legal action regarding the election.

“For two years, I’ve been sounding the alarm about our broken election system here in Arizona, and this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying,” Ms. Lake said. “When we called on Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out we were right.”

Without citing any evidence of Governor-elect Hobbs conducting any wrongful acts, Ms. Lake said the governor-elect and current secretary of state created a situation where “the fox was guarding the hen house.”

Ms. Lake said voters were disenfranchised due to malfunctioning ballot tabulators and ballots with inadequately dark print.

“Our election officials failed us miserably,” she said.

Maricopa County officials acknowledged certain machine malfunctions and an issue with ballots not being printed darkly enough but insisted that no voter was turned away.

Ms. Lake hinted at the premise of legal action.

“Rest assured, I have assembled the best and brightest legal team and we are exploring every avenue to correct the wrongs that have been done this past week,” she said.

Ms. Lake’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday morning about details concerning a potential lawsuit.

As of Friday, Governor-elect Hobbs leads Ms. Lake by 16,780 votes, a gap that wouldn’t trigger a recount.

Multiple media outlets on Nov. 14 declared Governor-elect Hobbs the winner of the race to succeed Gov. Doug Ducey, who is term-limited.