Lakers close out Houston to advance

The Los Angeles Lakers have advanced to their first Western Conference Finals since 2010 following their victory Saturday over the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers defeated Houston 119-96 to take the best-of-seven series, 4-1.

LeBron James scored a team-high 29 points and added 11 rebounds and seven assists. All five Laker starters finished in double figures. Markieff Morris, starting in place of Javale McGee, scored 16 points, including knocking down all four of his 3-point attempts. Danny Green scored 14 points, Anthony Davis had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10. Kyle Kuzma added 17 points off the bench.

Los Angeles made a franchise record 19 3-pointers in the win.

James Harden scored a game-high 30 points for the Rockets.

The Lakers will now await the winner between the Clippers and Denver Nuggets. The Clippers hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The two teams will be in action at 10 a.m. today on ESPN.

— Mitchell White