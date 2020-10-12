Lakers pound Heat to secure NBA championship

Three hundred fifty days after the season began, the Lakers won the franchise’s 17th NBA title with a 106-93 thrashing of the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

LeBron James had a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in what was his fourth NBA title and third with three different franchises (Miami and Cleveland were the other two). Anthony Davis added 19 points and 15 rebounds for Los Angeles, which led by 28 at halftime.

In what was the longest season in league history because of the coronavirus, the Lakers took the series four games to two, and led wire-to-wire in Sunday’s decisive Game 6. Only two other teams — the 1982 Lakers and the 1986 Boston Celtics — led wire-to-wire in an NBA Finals clinching game.

L.A.’s 28-point halftime lead was the second largest in an NBA Finals game. Boston’s 30-point lead over the Lakers in the 1985 Finals ranks as No. 1 on that list. Miami’s scoring machine, Jimmy Butler, who had a 40-point triple-double in the Heat’s Game 3 win, and a 35-point triple-double in Miami’s Game 5 victory, was held to just 12 points on Sunday.

