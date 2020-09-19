Lakers roll in Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 126-114, Friday night in Orlando.

The Lakers now lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

L.A. was led by Anthony Davis, who scored a game-high 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. LeBron James finished with 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope poured in 18 points to pace the Lakers.

Denver was led by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, who each finished with 21 points.

The two teams will meet again at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on TNT.

— Mitchell White