Lakers take 2-1 series lead

Led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 series lead over the Portland Trailblazers with a 116-108 victory Saturday night in Orlando.

James had a game-high 38 points, while also adding 12 rebounds and eight assists. Davis had 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Los Angeles also got key contributions from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points) and Alex Caruso (10 points and seven assists).

Portland was led by Damian Lilard, who had a team-high 34 points despite suffering a dislocated finger in his left hand during Portland’s Game Two loss. C.J. McCollum scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Trailblazers. Carmelo Anthony finished with 20 points and six rebounds.

Game Four is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday on TNT.

The Los Angeles Clippers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their series against the Mavericks today. That game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time and will be televised on ABC.

— Mitchell White