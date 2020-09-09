Lakers take series lead over Houston

The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 series advantage in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Houston Rockets with a 112-102 win Tuesday night in Orlando.

LeBron James scored a game-high 36 points, while adding seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Anthony Davis chipped in 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while Rajon Rondo again provided a spark off the Laker bench.

The former All-Star point guard scored 21 points and dished out nine assists for L.A., while Kyle Kuzma scored 14 points for the Lakers’ reserve unit.

Houston’s James Harden scored 33 points and finished with nine rebounds and nine assists, while Russell Westbrook scored 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had six assists.

The two teams will play again at 4 p.m. Friday on TNT.

The Clippers will look to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Denver Nuggets tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

— Mitchell White