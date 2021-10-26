LAMBERTON, Sandra Charlene

On September 20, 2021, Sandra Charlene Lamberton (nee Brown) stepped from this temporal world into the eternal. Her daughter Jennifer was by her side.

Sandi was born to Charlotte and Marion “Fish” Salmon on April 6, 1946. Two years later Fish died in an industrial accident just a month before the birth of Sandi’s sister, Lynette. Charlotte married Julian Brown in 1952 and Julian became the father of these two little girls. The birth of Sandi’s sister Cindy and her brother Ken completed the family.

Sandi attended Adams Elementary, La Cumbre Jr. High, and San Marcos High School before completing the LVN program at Santa Barbara City College. She spent many years working as a nurse in various doctor’s offices before being employed by Cottage Hospital, from which she would eventually retire.

In the intervening years, Sandi married Steven Lamberton and their family grew to include two adopted children Ð Jennifer and Matthew.

Retirement enabled Sandi to spend her time and energy on her creative endeavors. Whatever she set her hands to do, she did with excellence – sewing, painting, making dolls, making jam, and baking. She was so gifted at what she did that Sandi taught doll making in 4H. And, in 1988 Sandi entered the 33rd annual cooking and baking contest sponsored by Pillsbury and Sears, Roebuck and Co. and took home first prize (which included a total kitchen makeover) in the flour category for her Lemon Surprise Cookies.

Sandi is survived by her husband Steven Lamberton, her daughter, Jennifer Lamberton, and her son Matthew Lamberton (Missy). She also leaves behind her sisters Lynette Briner (Daniel) and Cindy Brown and her brother Ken Brown (Felicia), her 7 grandchildren: Johnathan, Alyxis, Alyiah, Dante, Cassandra, Jayden, and Matthew Jr., and her great-grandson Oliver.

A celebration of life is being planned for early 2022. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request that donations be made the American Heart Association in her name.