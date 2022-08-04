Landmark art

Courthouse Legacy Foundation sponsoring Online Art Sale featuring historic structure

Ralph Waterhouse’s “Courthouse with Evening Light.”

Few structures are more recognizable than the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Though it looks indestructible, in truth, this impressive building is deteriorating from age, environment and public use.

Fortunately, the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation was created in 2004 to contribute to the historic preservation, conservation, restoration, enhancement and educational legacy of the courthouse, consistent with the status of the Anacapa Street building as a historic landmark property.

The CLF also aims to create greater awareness for the Santa Barbara courthouse as an architectural treasure, a living cultural resource and cultural icon for the community.

Richard Schloss’ painting of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Ray Hunter’s “Afternoon Shadows.”

To raise funds for these efforts, the CLF is sponsoring an Online Art Sale, the first of its kind, to benefit the nonprofit’s conservation projects and California artists. The sale, which began Aug. 5, runs to Aug. 14.

Funds from the sale will go toward The Great Arch Restoration Project, which began in 2018 and is expected to be finished in 2023.

“For a number of years, portions of the entry to the Great Arch of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, which spans the passageway between Anacapa Street and the Sunken Garden and connects the main courthouse building to the Hall of Records has been visibly deteriorating. In particular, the sandstone and sculpture work are eroding, and the mortar joints are failing,” said Angelique Davis, CLF board president.

Derek Harrison’s painting of one of the courthouse’s halls.

“The final phase of the restoration work will include the careful removal of the surface coating on the sandstone, repointing of failed mortar joints, repairing/restoring the deterioration on the face of the sandstone blocks, architraves and sculptures and installation of a protective coping/drip edge on the top of the arch to prevent future damage. The total cost of the project is $796,350.”

Twenty-six talented artists are showcasing 55 pieces during the unique and historic fundraiser. Prices range from $200 to $700 for the photos and $350 to $5,500 for the fine art.

To view and/or purchase the artwork, go to www.sbclf.org.

“The Courthouse Art Sale is the perfect opportunity to own a beautiful piece of artwork, featuring our magnificent courthouse, while contributing to a worthy cause,” Ms. Davis told the News-Press. “Whether you’re buying for your home or office, for yourself or as a gift, you can’t go wrong with one of these stunning pieces.”

Craig Nelson’s “Courthouse Shadows.”

Rick Delanty’s “Clouds Above, County Courthouse.”

The sale includes original paintings in oil, watercolor, pastel and acrylic as well as exemplary photographs of the exterior and interior of the beloved building.

The courthouse was designated a Santa Barbara City Landmark in 1981, a California State Historic Landmark in 2003 and a National Historic Landmark in 2005.

All paintings in the sale are original and hand painted by California artists, and all of them depict the historic Santa Barbara Courthouse. The generous participating artists have agreed that proceeds from the art sale will be split 50/50 with 50% to the artist and 50% to the Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

“Courthouse at Fiesta” by Ellie Freudenstein.

“Fiesta Colors at Santa Barbara Courthouse” by Derek Harrison.

Artists participating in the sale include Kris Buck, Chris Chapman, James Chen, Rick Delanty, Camille Dellar, Marco Diaz, Ellie Freudenstein, Rick Garcia, Tammy Guerin, Derek Harrison, Wyllis Heaton, Tom Henderson, Annie Hoffman, Ray Hunter, John Iwerks, Irene Kovalik, Bill Mahan, Craig Nelson, Ken Pfeiffer, Richard Schloss, Ann Shelton Beth, Garrett Spier, Fred Sweeney, Terri Tabor, Thomas Van Stein and Ralph Waterhouse.

“I am honored to participate in this first-of-its-kind online art exhibition,” said Mr. Waterhouse, painter and gallery owner. “I can’t think of a more worthy cause and a more beautiful Santa Barbara landmark to paint.”

A private wine reception for buyers and artists will take place after hours at the courthouse when the exhibition and sale closes.

