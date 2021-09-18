‘Landsat 9 Launch Week’ begins Thursday in Lompoc

Landsat 9 Launch Week and launch week activities have been moved following the postponement of the Landsat 9 launch.

These activities will be held as part of “Landsat 9 Launch Week,” taking place from Thursday through Sept. 30.

Landsat 9 is scheduled to launch Monday on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base. The mission, a partnership between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, will continue the legacy of monitoring Earth’s land and coastal regions that began with the first Landsat in 1972.

Following is an overview of the Landsat 9 events taking place in Lompoc, with the full schedule of Landsat 9 Launch Week events posted by Explore Lompoc at www.explorelompoc.com/events/2021-09.

— Landsat in Lompoc GeoTour, 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Dick DeWees Center. www.explorelompoc.com/geocaching/

— Earth As Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 30, Lompoc Library Grossman Gallery.

— Family Fun Day, noon to 1:30 p.m Sunday, Lompoc Aquatic Center.

— Landsat Week Proclamation and Wall Mural Ceremony, 2 p.m. Sunday, Ocean Avenue and I Street.

— Landsat for Climate Talk, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Montemar Wines.

— Raising a Glass in Wine Country to Better Water Management, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Montemar Wines.

— Landsat 9 Launch Viewing and Public Exhibits, 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Lompoc Airport.

— Ladies of Landsat: Power of the Pixel from 1972 to 2021, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Montemar Wines.

— Landsat Collage Workshop, 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, Lompoc Library.

