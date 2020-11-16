Landscape equipment funds available

The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District announced its second year of the Landscape Equipment Electrification Fund program.

A total of $100,000 is available for vouchers that cover up to 60% of the cost for eligible equipment. Up to $7,000 is allowed per organization, according to officials.

Commercial landscape businesses, nonprofit organizations, public agencies and private schools and universities that perform their own landscape maintenance are all eligible for this program.

Individual homeowners are not eligible to apply.

The application window for vouchers will open Monday and run through Jan. 15, 2021. Funds will be awarded beginning in late January.

For more information on details, requirements and application materials, visit www.ourair.org/LEEFprogram or email LEEFProgram@sbcapcd.org.

— Grayce McCormick