Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch brings Fall fun to SB

A scarecrow welcomes visitors to the Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch in Goleta on Saturday.

Lane Farms pumpkin patch has been bringing family fun to Santa Barbara since 1974 when John Lane started the pumpkin patch. The farm has no entrance fee and features a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo and hayrides, making it a fun day for all ages. Families, parents pushing strollers, and attendees of all ages were seen enjoying themselves at Lane Farms on Saturday.

“When you come to the pumpkin patch it is a farm setting and we have a corn maze and some really cool scarecrows,” John Lane told the News-Press. A child’s voice was heard in the corn maze on Saturday: “Finally found the exit, I’m finally free.”

“Not gonna lie, this corn maze is far from a child’s play,” said Kenneth Song, News-Press photographer.

The petting zoo includes goats, miniature donkeys and an Australian breed of pigs.

Shoppers wander in a seas of pumpkins at the Lane Farms Pumpkin Patch.

“All activities are free, we just hope people purchase pumpkins and winter squash. Lane Farms is open until Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.,” said Mr. Lane.

Lane Farms is owned and operated by John and Ruth Lane. According to the farm’s website, the family has been farming in the Santa Barbara and Goleta area since 1868. The family also maintains a produce stand at 308 S. Walnut Lane in Santa Barbara since 1939. Producing about 30 crops, the farm specializes in strawberries, sweet corn, lettuce, tomatoes and squash, all of which are sold at the stand.

“Lane Farms practices sustainable and organic methods, although is not certified organic. They have a long-time, good reputation in the community and their customers know they can get good, clean, wholesome produce from Lane Farms,” according to the website.

“My great-great grandfather came by wagon train in 1863 and came across America. He started farming here in 1868 and farmed a bunch of different things including a lot of walnuts in the late 30 and early 40s,” said Mr. Lane. “A lot of the acreage became lemons. He farmed vegetables, especially tomatoes and lettuce. In the early ‘60s, a lot of the land was sold for housing. I started farming in 1971 and I ventured off into leasing a lot of land. In 1974, I started the pumpkin patch and we have had one ever since. The pumpkin patch is what is left of the original ranch.”

The pumpkin patch is open weekdays from noon-7 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m.-7p.m.

The produce stand is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and on Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information on the pumpkin patch, go to https://www.lanefarmssb.com/pumpkin-patch/.

Lane Farms also has a Christmas Patch which will be open Nov. 25 through Dec. 20 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

“Lane Farms Christmas Patch is a great place to get your fresh Noble Fir, Nordman or Douglas Fir for Christmas, grown especially for you at a tree farm in Oregon,” according to the website.

For more information on the Christmas Patch, visit https://www.lanefarmssb.com/christmas-patch/.

