LANE, Olga “Gina” Todaro

Olga “Gina” passed unexpectedly on November 28, 2021 at her home in Ventura CA. She was born February 3, 1957 in Mt. Shasta, CA, the daughter of Pietro Todaro and Rosie Bernardi. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School, Class of 1976. Following her graduation, she married Bill Lane and lived in Santa Barbara where they gave birth to their daughter Patricia Lane (Humbles). The family then relocated to Arroyo Grande, Ojai and settled in Ventura in 2011.

She devoted her life to her family. She was a caring wife, a proud mother and a loving Nona that worshiped her grandchildren. A true friend. The memory of her beautiful smile will warm our hearts forever.

She preceded her husband Bill Lane, her daughter Patricia Humbles (Michael Humbles) and her grandchildren Hadley and William Humbles. Her stepson Joe Lane and stepdaughter Robin Hawkins. The Bernardi family in Santa Barbara, Florida and The Lane family in Ventura.

A mass will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Mt Carmel Church in Montecito, CA.

She loved her precious cat, named Brandy, forever at the Give to Pets Sanctuary. Those who wish to remember Olga Gina Lane in lieu of flowers please donate to The Give to Pets Foundation (Santa Barbara) or to Mt. Carmel Church (Montecito)