Large-scale events to end at Stow House

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Members of the Maria Bermudez Flamenco Performing Arts Studio — who include, from left, Isabella Ricci, Miguel Sanchez, Jack Harwood and Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde — perform recently during Fiesta Ranchera at Stow House. The historic Goleta facility announced Friday that it can no longer accommodate large-scale community events because of limited parking capacity, but people can still visit the Stow House for its tours and exhibits.

Rancho La Patera & Stow House announced Friday that the establishment no longer has the capacity to host large community events on site.

Since 1966, the historic Goleta location has been the site of various community celebrations, including Fiesta Ranchera, the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July, Music at the Ranch, Old Time Fiddler’s Festival and Holiday at the Ranch. But due to limited parking capacity, the establishment will no longer host these community events, according to a news release.

But visitors are still invited to enjoy museum displays and tours at the Stow House.

Currently the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society has an exhibit about Italian immigration to the Goleta Valley titled “From Italy with Love” on display in the History Education Center.

In addition, the Carriage Room features a display of historic carriages, seed separators, wine presses and old firefighting equipment that was salvaged off the coast of Goleta Beach Park after a storm unearthed them in the early 1980s.

For more information and museum hours, visit goletahistory.org.

