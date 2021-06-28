Large turnout for election workshop

COURTESY PHOTO

Residents attend a city of Goleta workshop on creating districts for City Council elections.



GOLETA — The city of Goleta reported a great turnout Saturday for the city’s first in-person workshop since the pandemic started.

Residents at the workshop learned about the city’s move to district elections.

The city will be divided into four districts, and voters in each district will elect a City Council member who lives in their district. The mayor will continue to be elected by voters across Goleta.

The process involves drawing up the districts, and the city is welcoming public input on the boundaries, according to a news release.

A recording of Saturday’s meeting will soon be available to watch. And the next in-person workshop will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Goleta City Hall council chambers, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta.

Residents also can go to the elections website, www.drawgoleta.org, where they will soon be able to draw their own districts and submit their proposed maps. They also can learn more about the process and see upcoming dates.

The website includes both demographic and geographic information in its story map section to help people create proposed district lines.

— Dave Mason