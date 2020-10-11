LARINAN, Randy Michael

4/23/56 – 10/3/20

Randy Michael Larinan went home to Heaven on October 3, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on April 23, 1956 in Newhall, CA to Mike and Ione Larinan. Randy’s family moved to Goleta in 1966 as Randy entered the 5th grade at Fairview Elementary School. He later attended Goleta Valley Jr. High, Dos Pueblos High School, and Santa Barbara City College.

Randy was a proud member of the Dos Pueblos Class of 1974, and he maintained close relationships with his classmates throughout his life. He was actively involved with band, swimming and water polo. In addition to school, Randy worked hard at various jobs to support his active social calendar and passion for classic cars. He hiked many miles with Boy Scout Troop 24, backpacking in the local and Sierra Nevada mountains and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

A skilled carpenter, Randy loved working with his hands and worked on multiple projects around the Santa Barbara area with his truck, toolbox and Golden Retriever. He lived in the Denver area in the early 1980s where he became a committed Denver Broncos fan. He was also an energetic and vocal fan of the LA Lakers and UCLA Football.

Randy met his wife Veronica while living in Antigua supervising a renovation project at a beachside resort. They were married there in 1989, and subsequently built a home and had their first child, Jay. In 1993 Randy returned to Santa Barbara with his family, and Cheyanne was born in 1998. For fifteen years, Randy was the facilities manager at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and became active in community service with the Kiwanis of Santa Barbara. From 2009 through 2016, Randy was an onsite superintendent for Powell & Associates overseeing the construction of custom homes.

Randy loved life. His family and friends were extremely important to him. He was cheerful, animated and fun. Wherever he was, he was fully present and engaged with everyone around him. He had multiple circles of friends throughout the community and was a cherished friend and relative to many.

Randy is survived by his loving wife Veronica Larinan, and three children: Jay Larinan of Carpinteria, Cheyanne Larinan of Santa Barbara and Jaylene Marotte of Upland, and two grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings and their spouses: Brian (Katia) Larinan of Goleta and Debi (Mark) Smith of Caldwell, Idaho and three nieces- Dia, Allison and Olivia.

An outdoor service remembering Randy’s life will be held on Saturday October 17th at 2:00 PM at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road. All are welcome but space is limited. Please RSVP to Debi Smith via e-mail to RandyLarinanMemorial@gmail.com. Face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Santa Barbara Alzheimer’s Association.