LARKINS, Victor E. “Vic”

Lt. Col, U.S. Army, Ret.

Victor Larkins, age 79, passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on August 15, 2022.

Born in Watseka, IL, his family moved to Titusville, Florida at the start of his sophomore year in HS where Vic played baseball and basketball, graduating in 1961. He attended BJC on a basketball scholarship, where he also played baseball. In 1965, while working at Cape Kennedy he was drafted into the Army at the rank of Private. Upon graduating from Officer Candidate School, Vic was commissioned an infantry 2LT. Volunteering for Vietnam, he was serving as the Reconnaissance Platoon Leader in an infantry battalion (Bobcats) when he was wounded. Vic always considered it an honor and privilege to lead and serve with some of America’s greatest and bravest soldiers responsible for his safe return home. In 1970, he volunteered for a second tour where he served as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army. Later he was honored to serve as special assistant to the Army’s highest ranking military intelligence general in the Pentagon. (Very few people knew of the physical & emotional effects the Vietnam experiences had on Vic’s life thereafter).

On leave after completing his second tour, Vic met his future wife, Pati Chandler. They married after a short courtship and in 2021 celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Vic retired from the Army after 22 years, during which he received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Nebraska and his Master’s Degree from Pepperdine University.

Vic’s medals include; the Legion of Merit, 2 Bronze Stars, Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, 2 Meritorious Service, 2 Army Commendation, Army Staff Badge, Joint Service, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry among others.

While Vic had a very successful military career, he felt his greatest gift was his family. He is survived by his wife, Patti (Chandler); sons Sean (Gabriella) and Todd (DeAnna); nine beautiful grandchildren; brothers Dwayne (Jackie), David (Daphne); sister Peggy (Steve) Johnson; brother-in-law Michael Chandler (Susie) and numerous nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Marjorie Larkins and brother Curtis.

The family requests donations be made in his memory to the “Wounded Warrior Project” or “Military Order of the Purple Heart Association.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vic will always be remembered for his love of country, quick wit and loyalty to the Chicago Cubs!