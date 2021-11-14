Home Local Larry Elder delivers speech at Reagan Ranch Roundtable
Local

Larry Elder delivers speech at Reagan Ranch Roundtable

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER /NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Larry Elder spoke at the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable on Saturday. In addition to addressing the crowd, at far left, Mr. Elder also exchanged words with members of Young America’s Foundation, at left, and signed copies of his book, “A Lot Like Me: A Father and Son’s Journey to Reconciliation,” above. Mr. Elder is an American conservative talk radio host, author, politician, and attorney who ran to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recent recall election.
