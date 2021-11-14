Larry Elder delivers speech at Reagan Ranch Roundtable

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER /NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSLarry Elder spoke at the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable on Saturday. In addition to addressing the crowd, at far left, Mr. Elder also exchanged words with members of Young America’s Foundation, at left, and signed copies of his book, “A Lot Like Me: A Father and Son’s Journey to Reconciliation,” above. Mr. Elder is an American conservative talk radio host, author, politician, and attorney who ran to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recent recall election. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Scenic day in Goleta next post Goleta Holiday Parade to return in December Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.