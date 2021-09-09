Larry Elder speaks at Santa Barbara rally

Larry Elder, the popular talk show host and the leading Republican candidate in the recall election, spoke to a crowd gathered in the Sunken Gardens today to promote his campaign on the South Coast in the final days leading up to the election.

Mr. Elder was greeted by chants of “Larry, Larry” as he descended down a side staircase of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse this afternoon, escorted by deputies from the Sheriff’s Office and former county supervisor Mike Stoker.

“Say hello to the black face of white supremacy,” Mr. Elder said in his opening remarks, making reference to a Los Angeles Times column that gave him this title. He faced a crowd of hundreds of Santa Barbarians, most of whom came out to show support for the recall, though some wandered through the crowd with signs that encouraged folks to vote “no” to the recall.

Across the street from the courthouse, a crowd gathered together holding signs that rejected the recall effort, encouraging passersby to keep Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in his position of power.

During his remarks, Mr. Elder covered various state issues that he promised to resolve if he were elected, covering topics like schools, crime, homelessness, water resources and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He repeatedly slammed Gov. Newsom for many of his policies, including his stance on crime, homelessness and his handling of the pandemic.

“We have an arrogant governor who has shut down the state in a more severe way than did all of the other 49 governors,” Mr. Elder said. “Sitting up there at the French Laundry restaurant with the very people that drafted the mandates that they were violating. They were not wearing masks. They were not engaging in social distancing.”

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder greets the crowd at the start of a rally today at the Sunken Gardens in Santa Barbara. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder addresses hundreds of supporters. (Kenneth Song/News-Press)

Larry Elder criticizes Gov. Gavin Newsom for his policies during the Santa Barbara rally. (Arthur von Wiesenberger/News-Press)

A large crowd shows its support for Larry Elder at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens. (Arthur von Wiesenberger/News-Press)