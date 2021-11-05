Larry Elder to speak in Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTO

Larry Elder

SANTA BARBARA — Young America’s Foundation will host Larry Elder at a Special Roundtable Luncheon, set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

This event is part of the Wendy P. McCaw Reagan Ranch Roundtable series.

Larry Elder is a nationally syndicated radio host and newspaper columnist, best-selling author and award winning documentary filmmaker and one of the best known media figures in America today. His flagship daily radio program, “The Larry Elder Show” is heard every weekday in all 50 states on more than 300 stations.

Mr. Elder was the leading Republican candidate during the recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Elder’s unique style, personal background and professional experience combine to inspire, inform and persuade his listeners, readers and viewers to embrace the timeless American principles of personal responsibility and public accountability,” according to a news release.

To RSVP for the event, call 805-957-1980 or email events@reaganranch.org.

“This event is a special opportunity to drop in on our Fall College Retreat and President’s Club Weekend, welcoming students and supporters from across the country,” the foundation said in its news release. “Because we are welcoming a national audience to this event, seating will be limited, so please RSVP as early as possible!”

Those unable to attend the event in person can watch it livestream youtube.com/c/YAFTV.

(Wendy P. McCaw is co-publisher of the News-Press.)

— Katherine Zehnder