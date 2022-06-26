LARSEN, William Carl

William Carl Larsen passed away peacefully in his home in Santa Barbara on May 29, 2022 surrounded by family who loved him beyond words. “Bill” was born to parents Henry and Edna (Rasmussen) Larsen on a farm in Oaklawn, Illinois in 1930, but his sense of adventure and intense curiosity took him around the world. After studying political science at Knox College in Galesburg, IL and serving in the U.S. Army, Bill went on to work on the beginnings of the Alaska Pipeline where he developed a deep appreciation for nature and a love of the outdoors. While on a solo trip to Europe after a friend was forced to cancel, he met the love of his life Jacqueline Quintana in Cadiz, Spain and spent the next 10 years there raising a family while also falling in love with the country, the culture, the foodÉhe loved it all and became fluent in Spanish. 1964 brought him to California to be near family and a career in law enforcement, working as a detective for the L.A. County Sheriff, something his entire family is so proud of. He was a gentle soul who always wanted to be of service. His love of travel continued until the end with trips back to Spain, France, Greece, Turkey, Morocco, Norway, Israel, New Orleans, Hawaii, Montana, Connecticut, New Orleans, so many places while he was well into his 80s. He leaves behind his soul mate of 65 years, Jacqueline, his daughters Veronica (Doug) Haynie, Babette (Roy) Seaman, grandchildren Nicholas (Anisha) Koepenick, Christian Koepenick, Carolina (Hugh) Montgomery, Gabriella Koepenick, Chloe Seaman, Terence Seaman, Serena Seaman and great-grandchildren Talulah & Kyler Koepenick, Wilhelmina, Hudson & Hollister Montgomery, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends…and little Wolfie, a rescued Havanese. He was predeceased by his big brother Bryce Larsen. He is terribly missed.