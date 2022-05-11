LARSEN, William Davi

William “Bill” David Larsen passed away at home on April 16, 2022. Born in Ventura, California on April 1, 1943. Bill grew up in Santa Barbara, California. Bill was in the Navy in the early ’60s and then settled back down in Santa Barbara and eventually moved to Mt. Shasta in 1978. Bill was a hardworking, self-made man who loved his family & the Lord.

After leaving the Navy, he worked in electrical supply sales and eventually became a real estate broker. He founded two businesses in 1988, Alpine Realty and the Mt. Shasta Ranch Bed & Breakfast. He often could be found catering to and chatting with his guests while working his other career of helping his real estate clientele. In 1992 he was joined in business by his son William Larsen and enjoyed many illustrious years in the business until he retired mid-2021. Amongst other things, Bill loved being in the outdoors & fishing. He often could be found later in life walking around Lake Siskiyou or the many trails in the area with his wife Mary and his companion, German shorthaired pointer, Daisy Mae.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Wilhelmina Larsen and first wife Terry LaFontaine. He is survived by his loving wife Mary Larsen of 46 years, his son William Larsen (wife Victoria) and 4 grandchildren Ashley, Tanner, Summer and Shaeley, daughters Tammy Talbot (husband Rupert) and Susanne Tacoma, as well as his three stepchildren, daughters Janna McConnel (husband Doug) and 3 grandchildren Charity, Kirsty and Feliz, and Joni VanWieren (husband Randy Froelich), and 2 grandchildren Jessica and Jacob and stepson Jeff VanWieren & granddaughters Jenny Rebecca and Vanessa as well as many great-grandchildren. Bill also leaves behind his brother, Stanley Larsen and sister, Georgia Martin both of Santa Barbara along with his many nieces and nephews.

His family, friends & community remembers him as a wonderful man who was kind, generous and loving. He will be greatly missed but leaves behind many loved ones who have wonderful memories of the wise & gentle soul he was. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.