LARSON, Robert “Bob”

May 16, 1942 to August 21, 2020

Robert John Larson died August 21, 2020 due to complications from a fall. He had been suffering from Lewy-Body Dementia for the past several years.

Robert John was born in Genoa, Nebraska on May 16, 1942 to Clifford Harry and Hazel Larson. They made Carpinteria their home when he was seven years old. Bob attended Aliso Elementary School and Graduated from Carpinteria High School. Attended Santa Barbara City College, but the Navy called and he and his buddy enlisted for four years (Vietnam Era) where he became a Helicopter Mechanic. Upon returning from his military duties, Bob worked for various businesses across the county, including: Mission Linen, County of Santa Barbara Flood Control Dept., Carpinteria Motor Transport. However, he found home working at Smarden-Hatcher Co., where he worked for 37 years until his retirement.

Bob was a loyal, helpful person who loved life. His personality and sense of humor would make the whole world laugh. Bob loved to sign and was a member of the Barber-Shoppers (Ventura Chapter), along with his father and brother.

Robert married his love Rosalie at Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Their wedding was officiated by Father Morris. Robert’s old saying was “One Women, One Man for a life time.” That’s how it was for 48 years. He was a great Dad and great Grandpa.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Clifford and Hazel, his sister, Myrna Bettner, and his stepsons, Richard and Stephen Herman.

Bob leaves behind his wife, Rose, daughter Beverly (Brad) Daniels, daughter-in-law, Anna Herman, brother Irvine (Marge) Larson, Grandchildren: Shiree and Erica Herman, Bobby, Nicco, Kianna Herman, Brianna and Brooke Daniels. Great-Grandchildren Leilani Mendoza, Bladen Tangel, and Hazel Ray Herman. Bob was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where he served as a Hospitality Helper. We want to especially thank Father Ludo for helping Robert become a child of God. We also want to thank the caregivers from Helping Hands (especially Amanda Marsango), and the staff at Friendship Center, Goleta.

Graveside Services will be held at: Calvary Cemetery, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM.