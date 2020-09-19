LARSON, Teri Lynne

April 6, 1959 — August 30, 2020



Teri Lynne Larson, 61, passed away August 30, 2020 at her residential care center, Casa de Vida, in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Teri Lynne was born April 6, 1959 in St. Ansgar’s Hospital in Park River, ND. In the fall of 1962, Teri Lynne and her parents, Harlan and Carrie Larson, moved to Lompoc, CA, they embarking on teaching careers with the Lompoc Unified School District.

In addition to her parents, Teri Lynne is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and an extended family of devoted caregivers and friends at Casa de Vida.

Arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary and Crematory, San Luis Obispo. A private service and inurnment will be held at a later date at the family burial site in the Park River Memorial Park Cemetery, Park River, ND.