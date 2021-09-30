Las Cafeteras at UCSB

East Los Angeles band performs free concert

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Las Cafeteras performs Wednesday at UCSB Storke Plaza.

Las Cafeteras, a band from East Los Angeles, performed a free concert at noon Wednesday in front of UCSB Storke Tower.

A small crowd gathered for the Storke Plaza program, which was presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.



The band is known for its blend of son jarocho music, hip hop, rock and rancheras.

Las Cafeteras is known for its Afro-Mexican beats and its blend of folkloric son jarocho music, hip hop, rock and rancheras.

The band has performed with artists varying from the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra to an American folk rock band — Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

“Las Cafeteras use music as a vehicle to build bridges among different cultures and communities, and create ‘a world where many worlds fit,’ ” according to lascafeteras.com.



Las Cafeteras performs for a small crowd Wednesday at UCSB Storke Plaza. The concert was the second free one presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures to welcome students back to campus.

Wednesday's concert was the second free one presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures to welcome students back. Fall classes began last week.

This fall, Arts & Lectures is back to presenting in-person programming. For a schedule, see artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

