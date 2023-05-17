Las Cafeteras to perform in Santa Barbara County

COURTESY PHOTO

Las Cafeteras is known for its mix of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and music varying from Americana to soul, Son Jarocho, rock and hip hop.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! will present Las Cafeteras in free concerts this weekend to wrap up the 2022-23 season.

Performances are set for:

— 7 p.m. Friday at Isla Vista Elementary School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Isla Vista.

— 7 p.m. Saturday at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St., Guadalupe.

— 7 p.m. Sunday at The Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E, Cota St., Santa Barbara.

Las Cafeteras has played everywhere from the Hollywood Bowl to the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

The band is known for its mix of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and music varying from Americana to soul, Son Jarocho, rock and hip hop.

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! is a collaboration among UCSB Arts & Lectures, The Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, and the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association serving Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Guadalupe and New Cuyama.

For more information, see artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/learn/viva-el-arte-de-santa-barbara.

— Dave Mason