Las Vegas gambling technicians want to vote to remove union

By TOM JOYCE

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) — Slot machine technicians at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas want to take a vote to remove the presence of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 501 from their workplace.

Red Rock technician Jereme Barrios submitted the petition to the National Labor Relations Board to do so with legal aid from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, according to a press release from National Right To Work.

Mr. Barrios submitted a request for a union decertification vote. It has signatures from the majority of the slot machine technicians at the casino.

“Las Vegas union officials likely believe they can violate workers’ free choice rights without any consequences, as it seems ‘the union house always wins’ at NLRB Region 28,” said Foundation President Mark Mix. “Mr. Barrios, Ms. Teske and Mr. Stallings are standing up for themselves and their co-workers by opposing unpopular union bosses. Foundation attorneys will fight to make sure their voices are heard even though the deck may seem to be stacked against independent-minded workers.”

A vote on the matter will be held in April.

The vote will occur in April because of a Foundation-backed change made by the NLRB in 2020. Before the change was made, decertification votes could be delayed by filing “blocking charges.” Those charges could delay a vote by months or years in some cases.

The vote comes when other Red Rock employees are trying to end a relationship with their union.

Red Rock hospitality and food service staff are opposing a federal district court judge that ordered them to be represented by the Culinary Union. The order came despite the majority of employees rejecting the effort, according to National Right To Work.