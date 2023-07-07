Late fees back for water, sewer, trash

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara returned this month to assessing late fees for past-due water, sewer and trash bills.

To avoid late fees or risk of service disconnection, make sure all of your utility bills are up-to-date by September.

The city recommends people set up a payment plan with the Utility Billing Office, apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program if eligible, or get in touch with the Utility Billing team.

The change comes after the city paused late fees and disconnects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past-due balances and the number of past due customers grew to historically high amounts since March 2020, according to the city of Santa Barbara.

The state Executive Order restricting water disconnections expired in January 2022. The city is resuming utility bill late fees this month and water disconnections in September.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program was approved during a city council meeting this past May. A rough estimate of around 500 customers will qualify for the program, the city said.

To apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, dial 2-1-1 or call 800-400-1572 or download the “Water Assistance Application” at communifysb.org/enrollment-application.

To set up a payment plan, contact the Utility Billing Office at UtilityBilling@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or call 805-564-5345.

— Liam Hibbert