Late rally lifts Foresters to 3-2 win

The Santa Barbara Foresters’ bats were quiet for most of Saturday’s matchup with the Santa Maria Pea Soup, but an eighth inning rally lifted Santa Barbara to a 3-2 win at Pershing Park.

The Foresters (10-1) managed just three hits through seven innings before staging their comeback. Matthew McLain led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and advanced to second on a base hit by Jace Jung. Peyton Graham grounded out to third, as Jung and McLain moved up to second and third.

Branden Boissiere then ripped a triple to left field, scoring McLain and Jung to tie the game at 2. Noah Cardenas followed with a sacrifice fly, as Boissiere scored to put the Foresters in front for good.

Santa Barbara closer Sean Mullen entered the game in the top half of the eighth and earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing no hits.

Santa Barbara starter Luke Taggert went five innings and allowed five hits, including a two-run home run to Santa Maria’s Nick Gatewood in the fourth inning.

Taggert was relieved by Jack Cunningham, who tossed two innings of scoreless ball. Cunningham allowed two hits and struck out three.

Jung accounted for half of his team’s hits on Saturday, tallying three singles and drawing a walk.

With the loss, Santa Maria is now 1-1-1 on the season.

Saturday’s game was the first of a five-game series between the two clubs. They will be back in action at 2 p.m. today at Pershing Park.