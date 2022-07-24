LATHAM, Richard Thomas Paul

April 15, 1934 – June 26, 2022

We are very sad to announce that Richard Thomas Paul Latham passed away in Santa Barbara, California on June 26, 2022. He will be deeply missed by his wife Patricia, daughters Nicola (Colin) and Alison, granddaughters Adrienne and Christina, sister-in-law Beverley, and many other family members and friends.

Richard was born in England. He grew up in Sussex and attended Eton College, followed by the University of Cambridge, where he completed his master’s degree in math and science. In 1957 he immigrated to Vancouver, BC in Canada, where he met and married Patricia. He bought and managed a dairy farm in Mission, B.C. They had 2 daughters, Nicola and Alison. In 1970 the family relocated to Santa Barbara, California. Richard was a loving husband and a wonderful father. He was also a successful businessman and served on the board of directors for the United Way in Santa Barbara for many years. He loved the challenge of solving a difficult puzzle, played an excellent game of chess and was a terrific golfer (club champion)! He was a true gentleman, as well as kind, thoughtful and generous. Richard will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made (in Richard’s memory) to the United Way, the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.