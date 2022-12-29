Latin American beat

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! series is back with free concerts

Grandeza Mexicana, which is among the ensembles in the ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! series, was founded in 2003 to promote Mexican folk ballet.

For the first time since the pandemic started, ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! is returning with free concerts.

Starting in January, the series will feature four Latin-American ensembles — Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar (Jan. 13-15), Grandeza Mexicana (March 17-19), Tres Souls (April 14-16) and Las Cafeteras (May 19-21).

All of the family-friendly concerts will start at 7:30 p.m. They will take place on Fridays at Isla Vista Elementary School, 6875 El Colegio Road, Isla Vista; Saturdays at Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St., Guadalupe; and Sundays at the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School, 721 E. Cota St.

In addition to the concerts, each ensemble will work with students primarily in grades 4-8 at local schools. The ensembles will also offer community workshops and visit at-risk youth.

Originally from Bakersfield, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has been performing for 26 years throughout Mexico and the U.S.

The program is a joint effort between UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Marjorie Luke Theatre, the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center and the Isla Vista School Parent Teacher Association.

“At Arts & Lectures, we are thrilled to resume the exciting and deeply rooted ¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! program at multiple locations throughout the region,” said Celesta M. Billeci, the Arts & Lectures executive director.

Here are more details on each of the musical ensembles.

— Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar (Jan. 13-15).

The ensemble, which is originally from Bakersfield, has been performing for 26 years throughout Mexico and the U.S. The group is directed by Jimmy “El Pollo” Cuéllar, the son of Jaime Cuéllar and has enjoyed a professional partnership with Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles.

Tres Souls has revived the nostalgic boleros of the 1940s-60s

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar is featured on Camila Cabello’s new song “La Buena Vida!”

For more information, see www.mariachigaribaldi.net.

— Grandeza Mexicana (March 17-19).

This award-winning Los Angeles folk ballet company started as a nonprofit, which Jose Vences founded in September 2003 to promote Mexican folk ballet. Backed by careful research, Grandeza Mexicana is committed to preserving the traditions of Mexico.

The ensemble has performed at venues such as the Music Center in downtown Los Angeles for the Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration, as well the Skirball Cultural Center and the Ford Theater, both in Los Angeles, and the Alex Theatre in Glendale.

Las Cafeteras takes folk music and brings it into the future.

For more information, go to www.grandezamexicana.com.

— Tres Souls (April 14-16).

This Los Angeles trio — Rocio Mendoza, Roberto Carlos and Jesus Martinez — is known for reviving the romantic musical genre of boleros from the 1940s to ’60s. Tres Souls released its first album, “Boleros Made in L.A.,” in 2019. For more information, see www.tressouls.com.

— Las Cafeteras (May 19-21).

The ensemble takes folk music and brings it to the future by electrifying traditional instruments such as the eight-string jarana, four-string requinto, quijada (donkey jawbone) and tarima (wooden platform).

Las Cafeteras has played with everyone from the Gypsy Kings to hip-hop artist Common.

For more information, visit www.lascafeteras.com.

