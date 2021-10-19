Home Local Latin jazz at UCSB
Latin jazz at UCSB

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
COURTESY PHOTO
Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra performs Friday at UCSB Campbell Hall. The Arts & Lectures program featured the acclaimed ensemble playing with the Villalobos Brothers, known for their fusion of Mexican folk music with jazz and classical music.
