Latin jazz at UCSB

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOArturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra performs Friday at UCSB Campbell Hall. The Arts & Lectures program featured the acclaimed ensemble playing with the Villalobos Brothers, known for their fusion of Mexican folk music with jazz and classical music. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post UCSB men’s water polo loses weekend matches next post TRAFFIC, CRIME AND FIRE BLOTTER Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.