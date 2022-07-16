LaTorre named new head coach of Westmont baseball

Director of athletics Robert Ruiz has announced the hiring of Tyler LaTorre as the new head coach of Westmont baseball. LaTorre becomes the 15th head coach in the program’s last 64 years.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Tyler LaTorre as the next head coach,” said Ruiz. “I am confident that his experience as a proven recruiter at both the NCAA Division II and Division I levels will allow him to continue to uphold the success that we are accustomed to in the Westmont baseball program. Tyler’s experience playing at a high level in college, his extensive experience in professional baseball and his successful track record in college coaching made him a standout candidate in this process.”

LaTorre comes to Westmont from Sacramento State where he served as the pitching and catching coach and recruiting coordinator for the past three seasons. During his tenure at the Division I school, three pitchers signed professional baseball contracts.

“It has been a life-long dream to become a head coach at the collegiate level and I could not be more thrilled than to have Westmont make that dream come true,” said LaTorre. “I look forward to continuing the incredible success on and off the field here at Westmont.

“Our baseball program will strive to build Christ-driven leaders that will serve others and glorify God. Through the game of baseball, our players will learn accountability, commitment, and belief in something greater than themselves. On the field, our team will be prepared and detail oriented. We will play with a competitive edge and a toughness that will influence excellence on the field, but do it with integrity and humility.”

Prior to his time in Sacramento, LaTorre served for two years at San Jose State where he was the pitching, catching and hitting coach in addition to the recruiting coordinator. Three of his Spartan players – two pitchers and a position player – were selected in the MLB draft. While at San Jose State, LaTorre was honored as both the 2018 San Jose Assistant Coach of the Year and the 2019 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coach of the Year.

LaTorre’s coaching resume also includes a two-year stint at Division II San Francisco State where he was associate head coach, pitching coach and recruiting coordinator for the Gators. His work at San Francisco State will provide valuable experience as the Warriors transition into NCAA Division II membership.

“What Coach Ruiz, his coaching staff, and players have built here at Westmont is truly inspiring,” noted LaTorre. “To have the opportunity for my family and I to join and continue that tradition of Warrior Baseball is really exciting. My hope is to embrace the winning culture that has come before us and enhance the program by drawing on my own experiences as a collegiate student-athlete, professional player, and college coach.”

La Torre played in professional baseball from 2006 to 2015 in the San Francisco Giants’ and Milwaukee Brewers’ minor league systems. He was also a catcher for the Italian National Team from 2012-2016. In his first year, the team won the European Championship, which was held in Amsterdam. The following season, he played for the Italian team in the World Baseball Classic.

LaTorre played his college baseball at UC Davis during the 2002-2006 seasons. A two-time captain and four-year member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, LaTorre was a member of the 2003 Aggie team that advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series.

“I will bring a tireless work ethic, endless care for our players, coaching staff and the Westmont community, and an authentic enthusiasm for building leaders,” said LaTorre of what he seeks to bring to the program. “I want to provide each player with the opportunity to achieve excellence in their spiritual lives, academics, and athletics.

“On the field, our hope is that we develop our players to have belief in themselves and in their teammates so they may compete together at the highest level. Off the field, our goal is to provide our players the ability to sustain balance and successfully thrive in their relationship with God, overachieve in the classroom, and make life-long memories with their teammates.”

LaTorre takes over a program that has just experienced the most on-field success in Westmont history, culminating in its first trip to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

“I believe that Tyler has the right vision for the program and the leadership capacity to maintain the highest standards of success on and off the field,” said Ruiz. “His character, strong faith and desire to mentor young men make him the right person to carry our baseball program forward.

“We look forward to welcoming Tyler and his family into our community. I believe that our current players, alumni and campus community will benefit from his presence at the helm of Westmont baseball.”

Expressing his gratitude, LaTorre said, “I would first and foremost like to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I would not be the person I am today without him guiding me on this journey that has brought me to Westmont. Another huge thank you to Dr. Beebe and Robert Ruiz for this incredible opportunity to lead our baseball program. Also, to my Mom, Dad and family, thank you for being there every step of the way.

“Lastly, to my wife, Stacey, and our daughter, Arabella – thank you for allowing me to chase my dream of college coaching. Both of you inspire me to be the best I can be and I can’t wait for all of us to lay roots here at Westmont.”

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

