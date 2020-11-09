LaunchPoint Electric Propulsion Solutions launches

GOLETA — A startup emerges from Launchpoint Technologies, a 28-year-old engineering design firm specializing in cutting-edge technology. It’s called LaunchPoint Electric Propulsion Solutions and will focus on producing electric and hybrid-electric aircraft hardware.

It will design and model software and create motors for major automotive companies like Uber and its air-taxi affiliates and the U.S. military, creating solutions for cargo-carrying drones to airborne passenger taxis.

Robert Reali will serve as LaunchPoint EPS’ chief executive officer. He is an experienced leader of startups and worked as chief operations officer for TrueVision, a Santa-Barbara-based company that grew from four employees to a large eye-surgery device firm acquired by Alcon in 2019.

“The new company is focused on serving the surging urban air mobility market which has increased the demand for our power-dense electric motors and control software by the world’s largest players in this space,” Mr. Reali said.

“The main reason for the spinout from LaunchPoint Technologies is to focus on shipping the products we invented. However, we will also continue the tradition of developing innovative new products to address market needs.”

LaunchPoint EPS received assets related to the business, including patents, contracts, orders, facilities and employees.

Joining its management team are LaunchPoint Technologies co-founders Dr. Brad Paden and brother, Dave Paden, along with other key leaders.

LaunchPoint EPS is located at 5735 Hollister Ave., Suite B, in Goleta. Visit launchpointEPS.com or call (805) 683-9659 for more information.

— Annelise Hanshaw