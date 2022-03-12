Laundry Project to wash people’s clothes today

SANTA BARBARA — Current Initiatives will wash and dry approximately 250 loads of laundry at no cost for area residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Wash & Fun Laundromat, 1331 San Andres St., Santa Barbara.

The Laundry Project is designed to bolster well-being by easing the financial burden for those forced to choose between feeding their family or cleaning their clothes.

Clean laundry is not just an on-going financial burden for many families but is also a contributing factor to overall health and wellness, Current Initiatives noted in a news release.

Organizers are expecting to wash roughly one ton of socks, sheets, towels, pants, shirts, blankets and anything else that is machine-washable.

Jushi Holdings, Inc. is the partnering sponsor, with volunteers from Beyond/Hello assisting with laundry services. This is the second Laundry Project event in Santa Barbara since Current Initiatives and Jushi partnered to provide clean laundry to the community.

Since 2008, the Laundry Project has washed more than 219,000 loads of laundry for more than 21,000 families, in 840 laundry service projects nationwide. Contributions from the community are appreciated by Current Initiatives, which welcomes donations of detergent, quarters (rolls of $10), garbage bags, coloring books, crayons, fabric softener and laundry baskets.

— Katherine Zehnder