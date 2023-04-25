Laura Dern, Diane Ladd at UCSB

Laura Dern and Diane Ladd will be speaking May 3 during a UCSB Arts and Lectures program to discuss their new book “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life and Love.”

This talk will be in conversation with KLITE’s Catherine Remak.

This event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall.

In the new book, movie star Diane Ladd shares about her diagnosis with a life-threatening illness, and how her daughter and movie star Laura Dern, accompanied her on doctor-prescribed walks. On these walks, the conversations they had altered traditional barriers between mother and daughter and became the basis for their new book.

“Honey, Baby, Mine” was released in stores today.If you would like more information or to buy tickets for the event, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Annika Bahnsen