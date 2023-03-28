Law enforcement seeks man accused of sexual abuse

Even as the District Attorney’s Office begins its prosecution of a Carpenteria man charged with the long-time sexual abuse of a child under 10, law enforcement officials continue their months-long hunt for an 80-year-old Goleta man charged in a similar case.

A no-bail arrest was issued for Samuel Camargo-Reyes after he broke contact with probation and failed to appear in court Dec. 12 to set a date for his preliminary hearing. He is charged with sexually abusing a young girl for four years.

“Mr. Reyes’ warrant remains outstanding,” Deputy District Attorney Sarah Barkley told the News-Press. “Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150 or the District Attorney’s Office Investigation Bureau at 805-568-2300.”

Mr. Reyes was charged with a single count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a felony, which carries a maximum sentence of 16 years in state prison, prosecutors said.

On May 3, 2022, detectives began investigating a report of lewd acts with a child that allegedly occurred in Mr. Carmago-Reyes’ business in an unmarked office in the 200 block of Pine Avenue in Goleta.

As a result of their investigation into this report, sheriff’s detectives arrested Mr. Carmago-Reyes on a warrant for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, a felony.

The felony complaint filed against him alleges that he engaged in three or more acts of “substantial sexual conduct” or three or more acts of lewd or lascivious conduct with a child 14 or younger “while the defendant resided with, or had recurring access to, the child.”

Prosecutors put the girl’s age at between 5 and 9 at the time of the alleged offenses, which they alleged occurred between Jan. 22, 2015 and Jan. 22, 2019.

Mr. Carmago-Reyes pleaded not guilty at his Aug. 2 arraignment. The next day, Aug. 3, his original bail set at $500,000 was reduced to $40,000, a bond was posted and he was released from custody.

He met with his probation officer and appeared in court repeatedly to set a date for his preliminary hearing, and each time his case was continued.

Probation informed prosecutors that they lost contact with Mr. Camargo-Reyes on Nov. 27. His last scheduled court date was Dec. 12 when he failed to show up, prosecutors said.

Detectives believe the defendant had access to other children at his Goleta business, located in an unmarked office space at the corner of Pine Avenue and Gaviota Street where he sold nutritional supplements since approximately 2011.

Detectives encouraged anyone with knowledge of additional crimes allegedly associated with Mr. Carmago-Reyes or his business in Goleta to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information about Mr. Camargo-Reyes’ current whereabouts to call Detective Swank at 805-681-4150. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can submit information at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or call 805-681-4171.

Deputy District Attorney Barkley is now prosecuting Luis Antonio Ibarra-Delgadillo, 37, charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a girl under 10, dating back to 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges at his March 20 arraignment.

