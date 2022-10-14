Law to provide more than $5 billion for California’s infrastructure

COURTESY PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal announced California will receive more than $5 billion from programs funded by the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to strengthen roads and bridges.

“Through my work on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I helped craft the largest investment in fixing our roads, freeways and bridges since the creation of the Interstate Highway System – and this week California is seeing those investments reach our state to make much-needed repairs, cut commute times, lower car repair costs, and reduce pollution while supporting good-paying, union jobs,” said Rep. Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara. “I will continue partnering with our state and local leaders to put these game-changing investments to work along with the billions California will be receiving to expand internet connectivity, reduce carbon emissions, and improve our public transit and clean water infrastructure up and down our Central Coast.”

Funding is also designed to cover the development of a statewide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

The Federal Highway Administration is providing California $574,785,473 for bridge repairs — including $86 million for off-system bridges that are not part of the federal highway system. Rep. Carbajal specifically pushed for increased funding to revitalize and repair off-system bridges, as this funding can go to counties and other local entities that own bridges in dire need of repairs.

The FHWA allocations for fiscal year 2023 also provides California $81,720,595 to fund construction of new electric vehicle charging stations across the state — part of a projected $300 million that California will receive for these chargers from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

In California, there are 1,536 bridges and more than 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition, according to Rep. Carbajal’s office.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com