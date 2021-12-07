LAWLOR, Blair Smith

Blair Smith Lawlor, 83, resident of The Mather in Evanston, Illinois, died peacefully on December 3, 2021, from causes related to Alzheimer’s Disease. Blair is survived by her loving husband, William J. Lawlor, III; her five sons, John (Mary), James, Michael, David (Tina Pinkston), and Paul (Audra); her four grandchildren: John and Mary’s sons, Andrew and Peter, and Paul and Audra’s children, Grace and Ben; her two sisters, Gene Smith of Providence, Rhode Island, and Lucy Haynes of London, England; and several nieces and greatnieces and nephews and greatnephews. Blair was raised mostly in St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated from Mary Institute. Blair graduated from Bradford College in Massachusetts, and worked in St. Louis, before marrying Bill in 1962. Blair was noted for her sense of humor, her ability to make lasting friendships, and for the sparkle in her eye. Blair was a dedicated mother and active volunteer as she made homes for her family over the years, mostly in Short Hills, New Jersey, and Kenilworth, Illinois, and seasonally in Montecito, California.

She received an award from the Founders’ Board of the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago for 40 years of service to that board. Blair was also on the Woman’s Board of the University of Chicago, the Music Academy of the West in Montecito, California, among others. While living in Short Hills in the 1970s, she headed the local office of the Red Cross and chaired the political campaigns of Maureen Ogden, who ended up running the New Jersey House of Representatives, and, locally, in western Essex County, of Thomas Kean, who was elected Governor of the state twice. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 7, from 4 to 8 pm, at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 8, at 10 am, at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity, 191 Linden St., Winnetka, IL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Theological Union, 5416 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago IL 60615, or to the Founders’ Board of the Lurie Children’s Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, IL 60611.

Info: donnellanfuneral.com or 847-675-1990.