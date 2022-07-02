Lawmakers note historic swearing-in of Justice Jackson

COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Rep. Salud Carbajal and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla

Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in Thursday as the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States.

And with that, history was made.

The constitutional and judicial oaths were administered respectively by Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, who is now retired. Justice Jackson is succeeding Justice Breyer, maintaining the bloc of three liberal justices in the nine-member court.

A formal investiture ceremony will take place in the fall.

Lawmakers representing Santa Barbara County praised the historic moment.

“At a time when the radical Supreme Court is setting our nation back decades in time, seeing our newest Justice join the court reminds us that progress is still possible & that we still have champions for the people on the bench,” said U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, in a tweet Friday.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., expressed gratitude in his tweet on Thursday.

“Today, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson ascended to the highest court of our land, where her voice is needed now more than ever. I’m grateful for the perspective she brings to the bench, the service she will provide to our nation, & the future generations her story will inspire.”

In a statement issued by the Supreme Court, Justice Jackson said, “With a full heart, I accept the solemn responsibility of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States and administering justice without fear or favor, so help me God. I am truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation. I extend my sincerest thanks to all of my new colleagues for their warm and gracious welcome.”

Not only is Justice Jackson the first female black woman to serve on the court, but this is the first time that four female justices will serve together on the court. Justice Jackson joins fellow liberal justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan and conservative justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Justice Jackson is the 116th member to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I am honored that the very first judicial nominee I selected as president — the brilliant lawyer who became ‘Judge Jackson’ — has now become ‘Justice Jackson,’ ” said President Joe Biden in a statement issued by the White House on Thursday.

“Her historic swearing in today represents a profound step forward for our nation, for all the young, black girls who now see themselves reflected on our highest court, and for all of us as Americans,” President Biden said. “The Supreme Court just gained a colleague with a world-class intellect, the dignified temperament the American people expect of a justice, and the strongest credentials imaginable.”

Retiring Justice Breyer echoed the president’s praise for the justice, who worked as a clerk for Mr. Breyer.

“I am glad today for Ketanji,” Justice Breyer said in a statement. “Her hard work, integrity and intelligence have earned her a place on this court. I am glad for my fellow justices. They gain a colleague who is empathetic, thoughtful, and collegial.

“I am glad for America Ketanji will interpret the law wisely and fairly, helping that law to work better for the American people, whom it serves,” Mr. Breyer said.

Justice Jackson’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate in early April with a 53-47 vote, which included support from three Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Justice Jackson has formerly served as a public defender. She has also served as a federal judge both district and circuit since 2013. Justice Jackson has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate four times during her career with bipartisan support.

“I am pleased to welcome Justice Jackson to the court and to our common calling,” said Chief Justice Roberts.

All justices were present at the swearing in ceremony except for Justice Neil Gorsuch. Former Justice Anthony Kennedy, as well as Ketanji’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson. and her two daughters were also present at the ceremony.

