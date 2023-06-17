Lawmakers to hold hearing on post-pandemic federal backlogs

By J.J. BRANNOCK

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Congress plans to hold a hearing to address government delays from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas., the chairman for the Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce, announced Thursday that the subcommittee will hold the hearing.

During the pandemic, backlogs grew exponentially, causing Americans to wait longer for records required during loan applications and government benefits and for their passports to process, among other issues.

The subcommittee planned for the hearing, titled “Please Leave Your Message at the Tone: Addressing Post-Pandemic Backlogs and Delays at Federal Agencies,” to “examine the backlogs of military and civil service personnel records requests, the Social Security Administration’s customer service line and disability claims, and passport backlogs.”

The subcommittee also will inquire on what the government agencies are doing to reverse the ongoing delays.

Rep. Sessions expressed his desire for the agencies to be cleared of delays and backlogs so the American people can continue to receive quick responses and help from the services they rely on. He also wanted to ensure the agencies were taking steps to prevent future similar problems.

“I look forward to hearing from the witnesses before the subcommittee on what plans are in place at these federal agencies to clear the backlogs, and ensure acceptable service now and in the future,” Rep. Sessions said.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.