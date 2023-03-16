Leading Congressional Republican endorses Ron DeSantis for president

U.S. Rep Chip Roy, left, has endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president. COURTESY PHOTOS

By CASEY HARPER

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Leading Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president Wednesday.

Rep. Roy, who is a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, sent out an email endorsing Gov. DeSantis.

“The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision and courage to chart a new course,” he said. “America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination. That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.”

Gov. DeSantis has not yet announced his candidacy, but he is considered by many political observers to be the biggest threat to former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Roy, a previous Trump supporter, divided with the former POTUS most visibly in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s time for Ron DeSantis to be president of the United States,” Rep. Roy said.